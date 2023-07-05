UNESCO’s guidelines on regulating digital platform hurts democracy, digital rights network warns

On June 28, Southeast Asian Collaborative Policy Network (SEA-CPN), a coalition of 14 Asian organizations working to defend internet freedom in Southeast Asia, released a statement on UNESCO’s guidelines on regulating digital platforms. In line with their mandate to promote the “free flow of ideas by word and image,” UNESCO has been developing this document to protect the freedom of expression and access to information on the internet. But various media advocacy groups and individuals have raised concerns over the current version of the document.

The SEA-CPN, for one, asserted that the guidelines can embolden authoritarian nations to manipulate public opinion and silence minority voices through censorship. The statement cited the case of South Korea where womenonweb.org, a website providing information about medicinal abortion, was blocked due to the pressure from the religious right. The group also emphasized UNESCO’s lack of consideration of the political climate in Asia, where platforms are incentivized to take down content that are viewed “damaging to the public”, “illegal”, “prohibited”, “against the state”.

“UNESCO recommendations will entrench these harmful laws and encourage other Asian countries to follow suit thereby giving breathing spaces to the emerging digital authoritarianism,” the statement read.

Given the guideline’s flaws, SEA-CPN feared that it is “in danger of validating the intentions of some governments in developing countries, especially authoritarian regimes, to control the Internet and the information that can be disseminated through digital platforms.”

“At this point, we demand that UNESCO stop this process of providing guidelines for the governments to justify censorship and modify it into guidelines for platforms to follow in combatting disinformation and hate speech and especially remove reference to or reliance on “broadcast medium” for comparison, which will send a wrong message to the regulators around the world that it is consistent with human rights to regulate the internet content space in a manner similar to broadcasting.”

You may read the statement here: https://www.opennetkorea.org/en/wp/4837