Civil society to celebrate 30 years of Philippine Internet in Digital Rights Conference 2024 

QUEZON CITY— Stakeholders from civil society, government, the academe, and the private sector are set to convene in a two-day celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Philippine Internet in the Digital Rights Conference 2024. Following the theme “30 Years of Philippine Internet: Honoring the Past, Safeguarding the Future,” the Conference will feature several talks, panel discussions, and breakout activities related to all things digital. It will be held on 20-21 March 2024 at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

The Conference is co-presented by the Foundation for Media Alternatives and Internews Philippines, with the support of USAID, the Ateneo School of Government, and the Ateneo School of Science and Engineering.

Interested parties from all sectors are encouraged to join the celebration and the rich discussions not just by attending the Conference but also by organizing their own breakout sessions. Proposals for breakout sessions may be submitted under any of the following tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Disinformation, Privacy and data protection, Cyber security, Freedom of expression and censorship, and Access and the digital divide.

Online registration to the event was officially opened to the public today, 4 March 2024. Details about registration, applying for a breakout session, and the event program are available at https://fma.ph/drc2024/. Participation is free of charge, but slots are limited to ensure security and proper facilitation of the event.

Please direct all inquiries and requests for additional information to info@fma.ph