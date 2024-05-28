FMA releases Digital Rights Report 2023; looks into the future of AI

On May 27, 2024, the Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA) released the latest iteration of its Digital Rights Report titled “Internet Rights on the Edge: Navigating the Digital Landscape in Chaos,” which delved deep into how technology, especially the Internet, responded to the urgent crises that defined the year 2023.

From the ongoing genocide in Gaza to the power struggle unfolding in the Philippines, the Digital Rights Report 2023 detailed how these local and international events affected the way we live our lives on the digital sphere. In order to thoroughly tackle these developments, the report is split into five sections.

In the first section, the report outlined the experience of Filipino journalists under the new administration and the ongoing cyberattacks against alternative media outfits. This is followed by a discussion on the changing state of Internet freedom as major social media platforms reconsider their policies in the wake of worsening hate speech, misinformation, and propaganda online.

The emerging issue of data privacy rights was also highlighted in the wake of the mandatory SIM card registration and the rise of cybercrimes in the country. The report also stressed the importance of the new policies ensuring the safety of women and children online as the country saw a spike in cases of online sexual exploitation involving these two minority groups. Lastly, the report looked into the challenges and possibilities the artificial intelligence poses in relation with digital rights.

“As the highly dynamic world of the Internet attracted more users around the world in 2023, more people also began to take digital rights matters seriously, especially in the wake of nascent technologies such as AI,” the report said.

Looking back on the year 2023 through these concerns, the FMA is more inspired to promote the issue of digital rights, especially among Filipinos who are beginning to recognize and tackle their rights online. “FMA, as an organization advocating for every Filipino’s right to safe and accessible digital space, anchored its programs and activities to the pressing issues of the time to encourage and empower more Filipinos to discuss their rights online.”

You may read the full report here: https://bit.ly/3V1OYf0