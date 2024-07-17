From Persecution to Power:  Leila de Lima and the Path to Matriarchal Restoration

The Philippines has had a total of 17 presidents. Out of these, 15 have been men. For much of its history, men have led the government, perpetuating the stereotype that men should hold control. Recent election data shows that women only hold about 28% of seats in the House of Representatives and 25% in the Senate (Hiluano et al., 2023), clearly reflecting the status quo that minimizes women. Yet, amid this political landscape, there was a female lawmaker who was detained for almost seven years – six years, eight months, and 21 days to be exact – and her courage and integrity embody the spirit of every woman resisting and challenging the culture of patriarchy in the country.

Former senator Leila de Lima’s journey is not just about political struggles. Imprisoned on politically motivated and fabricated charges, she faced unimaginable adversities and endured years in prison. But her spirit remained unbroken, a strong testament to her principles and how she fights for justice.

Having been a human rights champion, lawyer, and political leader, de Lima has established herself in Philippine politics. Her career started as a paralegal where she collaborated closely with Associate Justice Isagani Cruz of the Supreme Court before teaching law at San Beda College. Her career took a turn in 2008 when she was appointed as Chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (David, 2023). It was during this time that she gained national attention for her investigations into extrajudicial killings, particularly in Davao City, which put her at odds with the then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, foreshadowing future confrontations on national issues. Transitioning to a broader national role, de Lima served as the Secretary of Justice under President Benigno Aquino III from 2010 to 2015.

In 2016, she entered the political arena as a Senator, where she chaired Senate committees on Justice and Human Rights, and Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation. Her legislative efforts continued championing human rights and transparency, solidifying her as a prominent voice in Philippine policy making. Beyond her official duties, de Lima emerged as a vocal critic of former President Duterte’s controversial war on drugs. Her opposition to his policies, particularly his controversial anti-drug campaign, ultimately led to her arrest in 2017 on charges widely perceived as politically motivated (Rappler, 2017).

The basis of the spurious charges against de Lima heavily relied on testimonies from convicted drug lords and prison officials–many of whom eventually retracted their claims. She also faced malicious accusations meant to dehumanize her character and subject her to public humiliation (Bello, 2023). Despite all these attacks, de Lima was cleared of all the charges she was jailed for after a long, arduous process (Strangio, 2024).

Her case exemplifies the broader challenges women face in politics and public service within patriarchal societies. Firstly, the harsh treatment of de Lima serves as a cautionary tale, potentially deterring other women from entering politics or speaking out against injustices due to fear of similar counterattacks. Her story also highlights the entrenched gender biases within the legal and political systems, which make women more vulnerable to politically motivated charges and character attacks.

Having witnessed the unjustified persecution of women in politics and with elections coming up — I find myself asking, “As a young woman, how do we keep our fire burning?” Perhaps the answer lies in reclaiming and embodying empathy, collaboration, and holistic thinking with which we can address the limitations of traditional, often male-dominated models that emphasize competition and control. This shift could pave the way for a more inclusive and effective way of leading, one that values interconnectedness and compassion over dominance and division.

De Lima’s brave battle to attain justice reveals the immense strength and transformative power of empathy, collaboration, and holistic thinking in her leadership. Her eventual acquittal, though a personal victory, does not signify a justice system that worked properly. Instead, it exposes the system’s flaws and susceptibility to being manipulated by those in power. This weaponization of the judiciary against a female leader underscores the broader systemic issues that need addressing.

Reflecting on de Lima’s broader message of resilience, we see a clarion call for the continued struggle against patriarchy. Her unwavering courage in confronting authoritarianism and her refusal to be silenced provide a strong example for others. De Lima’s acquittal is a testament to the potential for justice to prevail, even against a formidable opposition. Lastly, de Lima’s story illustrates that resilience in the face of oppression is not only a personal triumph but a collective victory that strengthens the resolve of all who seek to challenge unjust systems.

References

Bello, W. (2023, January 4). The Continuing Imprisonment of Leila de Lima Is an International Scandal. The Nation. Retrieved July 2, 2024, from https://www.thenation.com/article/world/leila-de-lima-philippines-imprisonment/

David, R. (2023, November 19). The significance of Leila de Lima | Inquirer Opinion. Inquirer Opinion. Retrieved July 2, 2024, from https://opinion.inquirer.net/168298/the-significance-of-leila-de-lima

Hiluano, S., Puspus, N., Rebaya, B., & Sanchez, A. (2023, December). Unmasking the Patriarchy: A Critical Look at the Roots of the Filipinas’ Oppression. International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews, 4(12), 1096-1100. https://ijrpr.com/uploads/V4ISSUE12/IJRPR20182.pdf

Office of Senator Leila de Lima. (2019). About. Senator Leila de Lima. Retrieved July 2, 2024, from https://leiladelima.ph/about/

Rappler. (2017, February 24). Senator Leila de Lima arrested. Retrieved July 2, 2024, from https://www.rappler.com/philippines/161278-leila-de-lima-surrender-drug-charges/

Simonette, V. (2023, November 12). Leila de Lima: Philippine court grants bail to Duterte drugs war critic. BBC. Retrieved July 2, 2024, from https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-65478495

Strangio, S. (2024, June 25). Philippine Court Drops Final Drug Charge Against Leading Duterte Critic. The Diplomat. Retrieved July 2, 2024, from https://thediplomat.com/2024/06/philippine-court-drops-final-drug-charge-against-leading-duterte-critic/

This essay was written by FMA intern Dianne Laurente.