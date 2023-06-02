Digital rights groups, individuals urge UNESCO to reassess Guidelines for Regulating Digital Platforms

In an open letter, digital rights groups and advocates from all over the world, together with civil society organizations, call on UNESCO to reassess its current draft of the Guidelines for Regulating Digital Platforms. They are specifically raising alarm to the sweeping regulations in the Guidelines and its inconsideration of how authoritarian regimes could weaponize the Internet.

“As representatives of civil society from across the Asia Pacific region, we have been at the forefront of the very type of abuse these guidelines set out to address. We know better than most the harmful role that tech platforms can play,” the letter read.

Lacking necessary safeguards, the Guidelines is feared to “rubber stamp local over-regulation, embolden authoritarian regulators, and incentivize platforms to comply with illegitimate government requests.”

As of writing, 45 groups across 15 countries have signed the letter. The Foundation for Media Alternatives invites other civil society organizations and digital rights groups to show support to the cause.

You may see the full letter here.